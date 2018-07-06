Indie Blu(e) is holding its first Facebook Author Take-over event on Monday, July 23rd from 2 to 7 pm EST.

We are offering 10 30-minute slots for Indie Authors to “take-over” the event page and promote the hell out of their titles and network with new readers and other Indie Authors. You must make a commitment to promoting the event on your own social media and encouraging your followers to attend. You must be available to post on the event page and to interact with the attendees during your 30-minute slot. It would be even more awesome if you stopped by periodically through the event to meet and support the other authors. If you would like to sign-up for a 30-minute slot, please email us at indieblucollective@gmail.com.