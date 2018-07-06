Indie Blu(e) Welcomes Alfa

braveandrecklessblog

Thrilled to welcome Alfa to Indie Blu(e)

INDIE BLU(E)

Alfa would paint the world in hues of turquoise if she could. Unapologetic about her realistic take on heartache, she writes to let her readers know they are not alone in their pain. Her four children and three granddaughters, the stars of her life, were the catalysts that pushed her to force her words and her smile on the world after a lifetime of depression and anxiety. She wanted to leave something behind for them, a legacy, proof of existence, and proof that pain can be transformed into beautiful inspiration.

Alfa holds degrees in English Literature as well as Radiologic Sciences. She is a retired medical professional who spent most of her years in Radiology, most specifically Radiation Therapy. She credits her ability to express painful life experiences from studying the human body from the inside out.

Atticus and Bookish Magazine named one of her most popular writings “Heartache…

