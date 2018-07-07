This poem was original published on Whisper and the Roar

I am in a child welfare class in graduate schoolthe room is fullClass starts at 4 pmit is dimwarmmy classmates and I are drowsywe all could use a snacksome caffeineUnexpectedly,our professor puts on a filma surprisingly graphicabout child sexual abuseI am fineI am fineI am fineI am not fineI am rushing out of the classroomfull fight or flightheart thuddinghands shakingI just make it to the ladies roomthe privacy of a stallbefore I vomit my lunch upin white porcelain toiletmy knees sore on the crackedblack and white checkerboard tileI have never used the wordssexual abusein relationship to myself beforeBut my body is telling me a different narrativeas I sit on the cold bathroom floorI have had loverswho are sexual abuse survivorsI have always told myselfthat what happened to me, was not likewhat happened to themThat drifting on the ceiling doing my grocery list my headwhile having sexwas normalThat my constant need for controlwas normalThat my inability to let anyone touch mewhen I am feeling vulnerablewas normalThat I cannot look at pictures of myself from certain parts of my childhoodwithout wanting to be sickwas normalThat wanting to die for the first time when I was 12 years oldwas normalAs I fight my panic in the bathroompraying that no one else will need to use itI am finally forced to finally admit to myself that“Hey, maybe this is not so normal”I am surprisingly unnervedas though I have never seen the young woman looking back at me in the mirrorIt takes me some timeto regulate my heartbeatcalm my breathingsplash cold water on my faceschool my expression into somethingthat resembles functioning adultbefore returning to classand watching the rest of that damn film

© 2016 Revised 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved