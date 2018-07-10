The Untreasure Box

It sits on the edge
of my peripheral vision
I try not to look at it
pretend it’s not there
She gives it a name
The Box
Asks if it is alright if we simply acknowledge
that The Box is in the room with us
I am hot and cold
a little queasy
rendered speechless
What would Miss Manners say?!
It feels like a breach of etiquette
to mention The Box
But really
this is why I am here
This has always been
why I am here
I try to look at the box
really see it
before my eyes slide gratefully away
I register
that The Box is bulging
The Box is breathing
Fuck
