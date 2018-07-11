Sudden Denouement Publishing Book Giveaway

Poetry Leave a comment

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Sudden Denouement and Sudden Denouement Publishing is holding a book giveaway! We will be randomly selecting one name from those who sign-up for our new Email List to receive the Sudden Denouement Publishing title of their choice. You could be the winner of A Sparrow Stirs its WingsMachiavelli’s BackyardI Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A GirlSuperstitionComposition of a Woman, or Anthology Volume I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective. To be automatically entered, sign up for our new Mailchimp Email list.

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s