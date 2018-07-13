I Knew My Place – Aurora Phoenix

Whisper and the Roar

I knew my place when I was cooking

barefoot

scrambling to please

the indomitable hostess

fierce in a frazzled up-do

sizzling while he sat at ease.

I knew my place when I was chewing

my cheeks

cognizant of my inconsequence

biting back that biting retort

while they chewed conceited cud

confident of their pompous placement.

I knew my place when I was toiling

drudgery

forbidden from the boardroom

as I covered incompetence

silver coffee serviette

service with a smile.

I knew my place when I was massaging

his ego

and his member, crafting a pleasure cruise

dutiful and doting

at the expense of my own satisfaction.

I know my place when I am standing

strong

solid on my own two feet

above the clamoring fray

going my own way.

This piece was inspired by I Knew My Worth by the inimitable Kindra M. Austin.