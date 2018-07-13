I Knew My Place – Aurora Phoenix

I love when one fierce piece inspires another. . .
I knew my place when I was cooking
barefoot
scrambling to please
the indomitable hostess
fierce in a frazzled up-do
sizzling while he sat at ease.
I knew my place when I was chewing
my cheeks
cognizant of my inconsequence
biting back that biting retort
while they chewed conceited cud
confident of their pompous placement.
I knew my place when I was toiling
drudgery
forbidden from the boardroom
as I covered incompetence
silver coffee serviette
service with a smile.
I knew my place when I was massaging
his ego
and his member, crafting a pleasure cruise
dutiful and doting
at the expense of my own satisfaction.
I know my place when I am standing
strong
solid on my own two feet
above the clamoring fray
going my own way.
This piece was inspired by I Knew My Worth by the inimitable Kindra M. Austin.