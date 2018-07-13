Blood Into Ink

I knew my worth when I was hot as fuck and

boys all lined up to

pet my cleft at the blind side of the playground—

dirty fingers

mercifully uneducated in the intricacies of

female anatomy

I knew my worth when I was hot as fuck in

middle school, despite my flat chest and

highly guarded cleft—

face of Helen and an ass that wouldn’t quit,

by the gods, I knew my worth

I knew my worth when I was hot as fuck and

high school boys poorly educated in the delicacies of

female anatomy

petted my cleft with excavating fingers—

I sang hymns for my molested hymen

I knew my worth when I gave birth

two weeks before graduation, and I was in love;

my sweet babe, my savior—

she taught me the truth of my worth

