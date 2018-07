The world was topsy turvy today

truth slipped through my fingers like quick silver

I fell down the rabbit hole with Alice

watched her with detachment

realized later in this waking dream

that I was the Cheshire Cat

I kept phasing in

phasing out

of view

of existence

I had no control of where and when

teeth here

tail there

I briefly apparated whole

before fading out

completely

lost to the known world

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

image of the Cheshire Cat from Pinterest