pendulous plumes- Max Meunier

solitude sleeps

at a slow summer’s wallow

in madness

I muster

to miss you

will lost,

summoned chimes

in the clasp

of our past imposition

we splayed

into static imposters

what life is

in laughter

when farewells are left

and release

rends

but loose-leaded contrivance

returned

us to dust

swept

and rebelled

as the sun swore its vestigeof vengeance

the west burned

to weakness

before we could leave

sable clouds came

to wrest

and I

in this clement

caressed none

Max states: “I write about the things going on in my life. I am a feminist, humanist, cat loving musician bound by whimsy and the incessant analysis of hyper-vigilant observations. I am obsessed with words and rhythmically woven wordplay.” We are honored to have him as a member of our tribe. He writes at