Pilferer of Thorns – Iulia Halatz

Iulia Halatz is a slave no more on Sudden Denouement.

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

There comes a day

when gaiety

and ruling stars

are not enough…

Yet I plunge into

the satisfaction of

hologram happiness.

 

I am slave no more

to my self-deprecation

I am slave no more

to the pilgrimage of water

and the tiny gem of a moon

witness to

all my erroneous choices…

 

My skin is scaly

and cold

I do not fit

this shifting sands world

I believe in landslides…

 

A half mermaid

and half tree goddess

can lead

a turbulent sun-ridden dominion

to the end

of want and pain.

 

We are prisoners

to promiscuous light

and innocent dark

enlivened by fair-featured

butterflies caught in

a smock of diffuse glint…

They loved the light

and died.

 

The core of the day

envisions what

lies above

the acme of temerity:

undiscovered

undeciphered

unfathomable

festering

Glee…

I keep it under

layers of boiling

lava

and grope for…

