Pilferer of Thorns – Iulia Halatz

Iulia Halatz is a slave no more on Sudden Denouement.
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
There comes a day
when gaiety
and ruling stars
are not enough…
Yet I plunge into
the satisfaction of
hologram happiness.
I am slave no more
to my self-deprecation
I am slave no more
to the pilgrimage of water
and the tiny gem of a moon
witness to
all my erroneous choices…
My skin is scaly
and cold
I do not fit
this shifting sands world
I believe in landslides…
A half mermaid
and half tree goddess
can lead
a turbulent sun-ridden dominion
to the end
of want and pain.
We are prisoners
to promiscuous light
and innocent dark
enlivened by fair-featured
butterflies caught in
a smock of diffuse glint…
They loved the light
and died.
The core of the day
envisions what
lies above
the acme of temerity:
undiscovered
undeciphered
unfathomable
festering
Glee…
I keep it under
layers of boiling
lava
and grope for…
