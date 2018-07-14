She would the small Swift be-Lois E. Linkens

Lois Linkens dazzles on Sudden Denouement.
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
It was a late night when the notion came;
Black and atrous in the dry car park.
Night was cruel – weekend smelled like beer and dark,
A mouth-organ’s growl ran as nuns in shame
Behind her heel, music and love like red
Syrup oozed through her white gold flesh. ‘Kind sweet
Abandon – here I sink my thirsting teeth
Into thy bitter lemon starlight, said
To tell us – close and fragrant – of our gloom.
My word – how I am stuck in this life’s cement!’
She wants to watch the Osprey, awful claws and
Black-tipped wings abeat to topple Doom,
The horrible slicing of silver flesh —
Puccoon drops t’wards foamy throes, Death’s velvet
Smalt does seduce the coy in brilliance
She curiously craves. Still, as the Osprey fight,
She would the small Swift be; ‘Oh tireless Swift,
Who sleeps in flight, thy burnet body quick
Like…
