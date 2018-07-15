Indie Blu(e) Welcomes Ashley Jane

INDIE BLU(E)

Ashley Jane is an indie author from Alabama. She is a former Inmate Substance Abuse Counselor with research published in Crime and Delinquency magazine. She has also been featured on various poetry sites. Currently, she moves between consulting, editing books for others and working with computers. She still enjoys research, and you’ll often find her alternating between reading poetry books and psychological studies. While from the South, her heart still lives in Washington DC (or the Caribbean.) She loves music concerts and true crime dramas. She lives with her husband and their one child, a rescue cat named Shadow Monkey.

Ashley has been writing off and on since childhood, but she only started sharing her words a few years ago. She is the co-founder of FallsPoetry prompt, which runs on both Instagram and Twitter. She also co-hosts DarkLines and DrugVerse prompts on Twitter, and she helps run a writer support…