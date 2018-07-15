The Waiting Room/Caterina Gentile

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

It is a heated chamber

Off of medication

I dream of a gaping vortex in the sky

A whole in the universe and spinning

somethings.

The awkward silence between you and I

Laughter from behind a shut door

We are all the same

A schizo? Nervous? Lonely?

Abused. Abandoned. Depressed.

I wonder what your day consists of

Or what you have to go home to

-or what you don’t-

Or where you came from.

In session, we do not disturb.

Out of session is a different story.

C.Gentile is a poet currently in the process of obtaining her master’s degree in English Literary Studies at Salem State University. She is a self-proclaimed Star Wars nerd, novelty sock enthusiast and passionate lover of Canada Dry ginger-ale products. In her spare time she enjoys watching movies listening to 90’s alternative music and spending time with close friends and family.