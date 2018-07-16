I Knew My Heart…Eric Syrdal

Eric Syrdal on Whisper and the Roar
I knew my heart
when boys were boys
and making her cry meant you liked her
I knew my heart
when concrete met flesh
misjudged that bump and bicycles learned to fly
are tears really necessary? … walk it off
I knew my heart
when “one of the guys” was
pushing rumors down grapevines
thorns and all
and awkward silences when entering crowded rooms
“protect the brotherhood code”
I knew my heart
when men don’t say
I love you
to other men
I knew my heart
when shirts vs skins
ribs and lanky arms and bird legs
and non-stop dogs barking with no respite; no solace
I knew my heart
when lights were out
and shapes are monstrous
calls go unanswered, nothing in the dark that isn’t in the light
“grow up”
I knew my heart
Could decode the lies
my compass never pointed south
when I became my…
