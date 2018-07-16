I Knew My Heart…Eric Syrdal

Whisper and the Roar

I knew my heart

when boys were boys

and making her cry meant you liked her

I knew my heart

when concrete met flesh

misjudged that bump and bicycles learned to fly

are tears really necessary? … walk it off

I knew my heart

when “one of the guys” was

pushing rumors down grapevines

thorns and all

and awkward silences when entering crowded rooms

“protect the brotherhood code”

I knew my heart

when men don’t say

I love you

to other men

I knew my heart

when shirts vs skins

ribs and lanky arms and bird legs

and non-stop dogs barking with no respite; no solace

I knew my heart

when lights were out

and shapes are monstrous

calls go unanswered, nothing in the dark that isn’t in the light

“grow up”

I knew my heart

Could decode the lies

my compass never pointed south

when I became my…