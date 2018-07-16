I Knew My Name- Christine Ray

Whisper and the Roar

I knew my name

when grown men

called me ‘honey’

fondled my braids

and pulled my

10-year old body

stiff with resistance

onto their hard laps

I knew my name

when the male high school teacher

called me “sweetie”

and told me not to worry about

the 70 on my exam

because girls don’t need

an A in chemistry

to be a good wife and mother

I knew my name

when the teenage boys

called me ‘ice queen’

‘cock tease’

when I didn’t want their

sloppy tongues down my throat

their rough hands

on my budding breasts

I knew my name

when men followed me

down the street

called me ‘bitch’

‘fucking dyke’

when I wouldn’t smile

or say thank you

to their declarations

of lewd things

they would do to me

once we were alone

I knew my name

when my children

called me ‘mommy’

389 times a day