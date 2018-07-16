Unheard Incantations: A Collaborative Poem

The words we cannot say

Will be wept

Into silence between us (CER)

Breathe deep, dear love;

Be still with me

Listen to my heartstrings

A song meant just for you (KMA)

Each tear

An eloquent elegy

To tortured truths (AP)

Each note played

On a hand carved lute

Strung with strips

Of my soul (JWL)

Your breathless aura

Beats in time

Undulating ululation

With my exhaled psyche (AP)

Intertwined, tangled,

Unified: whole

Healed. (JWL)

Yet with hearts torn open

Bleeding out the notes of our song

You turned from me (ME)

I am fire

Drowning

In desire

Weep

I beg

Save me (1W-W)

Fetch me an instrument,

For the untrained ear

Is soothed by that

Which it cannot comprehend. (LEL)

Not everything is black and white.

For even the eclipsed moon

Is not without a little light. (SD)

Whispers through the distance

I remember

As you reach for my hand

my heart (CER)

Our words

Still

Bleeding

Drip like fire

Into embers

Wanting back

Their flame. (SFF)

The words we cannot say

Will be wept

Into silence between us (CER)

Written by:

1Wise-Woman

Kindra M. Austin

Sarah Doughty

Michael Erickson

Stephen F. Fuller

John W. Leys

Lois E. Linkens

Aurora Phoenix

Christine E. Ray