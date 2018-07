INDIE BLU(E)

Shout-out to Phoenix Ascended for this beautiful video trailer of Rachel Finch’s A Sparrow Stirs its Wings.

Paperback, 148 pages/Published June 28, 2018 by Sudden Denouement Publishing

A Sparrow Stirs its Wings is available at Amazon.com, Amazon Europe (Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.de, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, and Amazon.es), and Book Depository.