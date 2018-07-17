I Knew My Faults-Sarah Doughty

Whisper and the Roar

“I knew my faults.

And they always stared

back at me in the mirror.”

As long as I can remember, I knew my faults. They were engraved in my flesh, repeated so often that even I saw nothing else. I knew every one. Believed every one. I was every one.

I knew my faults when I was toddling around, learning how to speak, how to walk, how to cower.

I knew my faults when I began school. How I wasn’t smart enough, not social enough. How I was a target in school. And at night.

I knew my faults in the dark. I learned my best to do what was required of me, but I was never quite good enough. I knew what my hands needed to do, how my lips should stay soft, or how my hips were supposed to move with the right timing. After awhile, I knew…