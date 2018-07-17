I knew my lesson-Megha Sood

Megha Rani learns hard lessons on Whisper and the Roar
I knew my lesson
when your touch left the scar
again and again on
my suppurating skin
and you remain unscathed
and free
I knew my lesson
when crying under the
covers and
keeping those lips pursed
made no difference to your
ignorant smirk and
your bouts of glee
I knew my lesson
when I tried to please you
and kept crushing my own
desires
losing the tourniquet to
set myself-free
I knew my lesson
when I had to choose between
the dream
and the rancid choices
you gallantly offered me
I knew my lesson
when in the relationship
I ended my self
trying to ignite the love in “we”
Inspired by Kindra M. Austin’s ‘I Knew My Worth‘, Aurora Phoenix’s ‘I Knew My Place’ and Kristiana Reed’s ‘I Knew My Mistakes.’ , Christine Ray’s ‘I Knew My Name’, and Eric Syrdal’s ‘I knew my heart’
Photo by Max-Jakob Beer on
