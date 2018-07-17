I Knew My Purpose-Rachel Finch

Whisper and the Roar

I knew my purpose

when little legs were

thrust apart,

foreign hands moulding my body

into a better fit for themselves,

shaping my form and my future.

I knew my purpose when they

took their turns and the skin on

my face didn’t burn beneath the salt,

but soaked it into every pore with a

remembering.

I knew my purpose when the

bruises painted my inner thighs

and even my silent lips couldn’t

hide the gospel.

I knew my purpose when the tears fell and

only the birds were listening.

Shades of hurt patterned my flesh and I was

already living in the knowing.

I would grow wings and beat them to the

sound of every whimper of a sister

and I would turn the betrayal into a war cry

for peace and justice