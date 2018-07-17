I Knew My Purpose-Rachel Finch

Rachel Finch spins powerful verse on Whisper and the Roar
I knew my purpose
when little legs were
thrust apart,
foreign hands moulding my body
into a better fit for themselves,
shaping my form and my future.
I knew my purpose when they
took their turns and the skin on
my face didn’t burn beneath the salt,
but soaked it into every pore with a
remembering.
I knew my purpose when the
bruises painted my inner thighs
and even my silent lips couldn’t
hide the gospel.
I knew my purpose when the tears fell and
only the birds were listening.
Shades of hurt patterned my flesh and I was
already living in the knowing.
I would grow wings and beat them to the
sound of every whimper of a sister
and I would turn the betrayal into a war cry
for peace and justice
- Inspired by Kindra M. Austin’s ‘I Knew My Worth‘, and Kristiana Reed’s ‘I Knew My…
