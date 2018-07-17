Indie Blu(e) Welcomes John W. Leys

INDIE BLU(E)

John W. Leys is an indie poet/author from Redmond, Oregon. He currently posts his work on his blog Darkness of His Dreams, which he started in 2016. John has been writing poetry since he was 14 years old and has had his work published in a variety of small publications, including Omnibus—the literary journal of the University of South Florida, and Byronmania—a now-defunct online journal dedicated to the life and works of Lord Byron. He is a contributor to Blood into Ink and has been a frequent guest contributor to the GoDogGo Cafe, and is one of the poets featured in Nicholas Gagnier’s upcoming book All the Lonely People.

John was born in Long Island, New York, but was raised in Albany, Oregon. He began writing poetry in high school, largely inspired by the lyrics of the Beatles and Bob Dylan. John served five years in the US…