Pins and Needles

Thunder has been rumbling for the last few weeks under my skin

hair standing up on the back of my neck

my arms

a storm has been brewing

I am edgy, uncomfortable

reality keeps twisting into a Dali landscape

I keep ending up in the lost and found bin

voiceless

disoriented

unable to account for all my minutes

all my hours

They say that our brains are remarkable at protecting us from trauma

from what we are not ready to consciously face

My brain and I are having a difference of opinion on just how ready I am for sensoroma film clips to come bubbling up to my surface right now

I remember. . .

keeps echoing in my head

I don’t know that I really wanted to remember any more than I already do

I hope to find humor yet about it happening during the middle of an acupuncture treatment

apparently reception is pretty good on the Flashback Channel with needles penetrating my skin

maybe next time I’ll skip the silver foil blanket. . .

