Brave and Reckless is Seeking Guest Submissions for August 2018

Over the last couple of months, I have become much more involved with the publishing side of writing. A great deal of my time and energy has been going to editing other people’s work for books recently released by Sudden Denouement Publishing, compiling my first two poetry books (Composition of a Woman and Myths of Girlhood), learning how to publish from soup to nuts using CreateSpace and IngramSparks, author and book promotion, and launching my freelance editing business, Her Red Pen WordSmithing. I have really, really enjoyed what I have been doing and have learned a tremendous amount, but my daily writing and maintenance of Brave and Reckless have not been the priority that I would like them to be.

As my second anniversary of blogging draws near in October, I would like to take the month of August as a reset to decide what’s next for Brave and Reckless. In order to give me, and the site, a fresh perspective, I would like to publish guest posts throughout the month of August. I am hoping that all of you will consider submitting guest posts for publication. I would like to feature as many writers as possible. Both experienced and new writers are encouraged to submit. I will consider poetry, prose, short fiction, and personal essays.

How to submit:

Submit up to 3 pieces of writing for me to consider in a Word attachment or in the body of the email. These pieces can be previously published on your blog. Please do NOT send links.

Submit a suggested image for each piece.

Please tell me your real name as well as your pen name that you want your piece published under if they are not the same.

Submit a short biography that includes a link to your blog or other social media site where you publish your writing, if applicable.

Send it all in a single email to her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com by Monday, August 6th.

I promise to get back to everyone to let them know if their writing has been selected.

Peace and light,

Christine

Brave & Reckless