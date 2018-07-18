I Know My Worth- Devereaux Frazier

Whisper and the Roar

I know my worth

Are you sure about that

They ask me in the twilight hours

Caressing the vain sense and sensibilities

Of someone already caught in the eye

Storms vast, lighting strikes wide and deadly

The waves toss my hapless soul overboard

And plunge me deep into the abyss of sorrows

But alas, they are not my own

Not mine to keep

Just bitter tales of man and woman

Too deep in love to remain apart

When the fates have aligned they should

Swords run through aghast faces

Spears pluck the youth from their mothers

And leave carcasses piled high to heaven

Are you sure you know your worth

When everyone around you is bleeding

And everything is choking on the blood

Not of their own, and not of yours

But of their forefathers, and all their mistakes

How blessed can life truly be when pain

Is served for…