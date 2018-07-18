There Were Things I Did Not Know – Lois E. Linkens

Whisper and the Roar

There were things I did not know (could not know).

There were words I was yet to write, a still

Small voice, yet to claim. ‘Tis life’s greatest thrill,

To light an unknown match, and watch it glow.

I would do great things. I would swing my feet

O’er fences, walls, tall gates to walk amid

The places I had never seen, and bid

Farewell to my young self, to future meet.

Places that could hold me fast, scoop me out

And fill me with their beads, their jasmine ways.

Here comes tomorrow in its dusky haze.

I have seen the future; she’s ours to sprout.

Where so much is known today, I decree

To stay a great surprise, most so to me.