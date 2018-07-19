Originally posted on Blood Into Ink

self-declared “expert”

no md after his famous name

says that he knows my psyche

better than I know it myself

his condescending words

drip off the screen

leaving a grimy ooze in its wake

weak

whiny

complainer

blamer

he calls me

I didn’t need him to write

that he had never walked in my Doc Martins

because if he had

he would know that it takes

guts of fire

spine of steel

bionic knees

teeth that can spit nails

to fight your way back out

after you have fallen into the Pit of Despair

looked into the abyss while it looks back

whispering your name like a lover

stood at the 13th floor window

and thought how easy it would be to walk out

the opposite of depressed is not happy

the opposite of depressed is being able to take a deep breath

that doesn’t cut your lungs to shreds

its caring that you showered this week and put on clean underwear

its thinking you can survive another day without having to exercising every ounce of your will

its deciding that maybe its okay to make plans for three months down the road

survival is the path of the warrior

watch who you are calling “weak” little man

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved