Blank screen
looks reproachfully at me
You are a writer it says
So write
I rub stiff hands
Tender wrists
Sore knees
Knead knots in my back
Feel weight of mental fog
pushing down
suspending my thoughts
like bees in liquid amber
I’m blocked I retort
Too tired
Too much pain
Too fuzzy
Blank screen raises eyebrow
That never stopped you before
Are you having a pity party this morning? it asks
Or are you just avoiding something?
Damn screen
Who asked you anyway?
