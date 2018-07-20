A Global Divergent Literary Collective

there was a wham and bam

but no thank you ma’am.

I should have protested

but how does one cry out

from the sodden synapses

of brain steeped

in collegiate excess

and marinated in good-girl

acquiescence?

I chop at the roots

of agglutinant shame

that grew a little more

intransigent with each

midnight- egging “why?”

I gnaw at noxious rhizomes

planted in schoolgirl lessons

strategies to safeguard sanctity

when my sexuality

nascent and unfettered

could turn

-rapier in heat –

weaponized

prick against me.

I cuss a blue streak

my warrior midlife self

at Victorian misogynistic notions

that swaddled me in responsibility

for those who strained

to strip me.

swear mightily as I may

I can’t drown out

the habitual penitent on kneelers

perseverating

should I have asked him

to go for hamburgers?

Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read…