there was a wham and bam
but no thank you ma’am.
I should have protested
but how does one cry out
from the sodden synapses
of brain steeped
in collegiate excess
and marinated in good-girl
acquiescence?
I chop at the roots
of agglutinant shame
that grew a little more
intransigent with each
midnight- egging “why?”
I gnaw at noxious rhizomes
planted in schoolgirl lessons
strategies to safeguard sanctity
when my sexuality
nascent and unfettered
could turn
-rapier in heat –
weaponized
prick against me.
I cuss a blue streak
my warrior midlife self
at Victorian misogynistic notions
that swaddled me in responsibility
for those who strained
to strip me.
swear mightily as I may
I can’t drown out
the habitual penitent on kneelers
perseverating
should I have asked him
to go for hamburgers?
Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read…
