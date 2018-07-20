spaces tightly recede – samantha lucero

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

i’m unhurt here; deeply wrapped inside this ill-starred cell.

chaste of catching time in its seeping hoards

that worm, or unpolluted by the

lightless nature of breath in my

anemic boat

i can oar inside this fervid pulse where

i’m electrically prolonged

inside that silky wave

the wistful

scene i’ll dream

and dream again

where life unearths

or perhaps, i wince and the spaces

tightly recede

and though i sink into an oily red

womb of her fastenings

i won’t dream of an appalling life

when i hiccup or pirouette my shaping

limbs to arrive at this

eternal return

of what

none outside this narrow pool

can dream or know, i’ll dream;

put me back into that blood

that last drowsy warmth

of my eyes yawned shut

before the first scream.

to sleep and sleep and finally sleep!

Samantha Lucero writes at sixredseeds.