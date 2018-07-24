Meet Sudden Denouement Collective Member Aurora Phoenix

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The editors of Sudden Denouement Literary Collective know that our strength is our writers. We hope that you enjoy getting to know them through our new Writer Interview Series.

What name do you write under?

Aurora Phoenix

In what part of the world do you live? Tell us about it.

I live split between Dayton and Cincinnati, OH, USA. I enjoy the ease of access to nearly everything I need, while I find the viewpoints to be often a bit conservative. The most important defining characteristic of home to me is the location of my loved ones, so this is home.

Please tell us about yourself.

I am a professional career woman, mother and partner. I am in the process of rebuilding my life after an incarceration, and work multiple jobs as I regain my footing. I love to travel, including immersing myself in nature, experiencing new places, and photographing…