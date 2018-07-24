There are times

when the truths

I hold close to my heart

throw themselves

against the cage of my chest

peck at carved bone and muscle

woven lavender and thorns

they fight to break free

splinter the silence

release nightingale’s song

so pure

so haunting

that all that remains

is echoing heartbreak

black feathers & moonlight

piercing the night



