Discover Sunday: Bonfire Nocturnalia (Linoleum)/Willie Watt

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

(and) she asks me whether, “archetypical

beginnings

undermine the rest of

the poem?”

or

whether,

“their self-awareness

prevents

the poem

from discovering

something deeper? more

authentic?”

and

I said,

“it’s an academic question.

it doesn’t matter.

none of my poems are self-aware.”

(and) I’m on a mobius strip

magic carpet—

a syncopated wavelength—

and you duct-taped your brain to the linoleum

and wondered

at the way

things became so ashen

so quickly.

I lit your cigarettes

even when you blew the smoke in my face.

(and) the elevator is

going

down,

down,

down,

and it’s like those surreal childhood memories

(the floor is lava)

that you remember

when listening to an old song

for the

first time

in

a

long time.

(and) I’ve suffered through so many

nightmares—

bonfires of nocturnalia—

that the cracks

in the linoleum

allow the oversized

insects

into the breach.

(and) because

I’ve

asked you to…