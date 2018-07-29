Discover Sunday: Bonfire Nocturnalia (Linoleum)/Willie Watt

I am digging Willie Watt on Sudden Denouement’s Discover Sunday
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
(and) she asks me whether, “archetypical
beginnings
undermine the rest of
the poem?”
or
whether,
“their self-awareness
prevents
the poem
from discovering
something deeper? more
authentic?”
and
I said,
“it’s an academic question.
it doesn’t matter.
none of my poems are self-aware.”
(and) I’m on a mobius strip
magic carpet—
a syncopated wavelength—
and you duct-taped your brain to the linoleum
and wondered
at the way
things became so ashen
so quickly.
I lit your cigarettes
even when you blew the smoke in my face.
(and) the elevator is
going
down,
down,
down,
and it’s like those surreal childhood memories
(the floor is lava)
that you remember
when listening to an old song
for the
first time
in
a
long time.
(and) I’ve suffered through so many
nightmares—
bonfires of nocturnalia—
that the cracks
in the linoleum
allow the oversized
insects
into the breach.
(and) because
I’ve
asked you to…
View original post 200 more words