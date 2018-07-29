Discover Sunday: Inhale/Willie Watt

Discover Willie Watt on Sudden Denouement
Blood on the bedroom leaves.
Forest in every direction—juniper, oak, willow.
Autumn.
I haven’t been writing many
poems lately.
You’ve overcome so many corpse-strewn battlefields.
But I’m worried it’ll be my accidental shining reality that becomes the sword through your armor.
Writing seriously now, I guess. Prose. Careful edits. Peer reviews.
No time for natural gifts
or
free association.
Contrary to popular belief, I’m not opposed to happy endings.
Squinting, I can see one in your eyelashes—at least a bittersweet metamodern fadeout.
These have been my best works yet.
But will it be enough?
Have I set the target too perilously high?
I’d do anything to break your cycle of self-torment.
Well, almost anything.
I couldn’t compromise myself even if I wanted to.
Not anymore.
Too much is set in motion.
THC & Caffeine & Nicotine & Alcohol & Adderall.
I can write on anything.
It doesn’t matter anymore.
I’m…
