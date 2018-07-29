Discover Sunday: Inhale/Willie Watt

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Blood on the bedroom leaves.

Forest in every direction—juniper, oak, willow.

Autumn.

I haven’t been writing many

poems lately.

You’ve overcome so many corpse-strewn battlefields.

But I’m worried it’ll be my accidental shining reality that becomes the sword through your armor.

Writing seriously now, I guess. Prose. Careful edits. Peer reviews.

No time for natural gifts

or

free association.

Contrary to popular belief, I’m not opposed to happy endings.

Squinting, I can see one in your eyelashes—at least a bittersweet metamodern fadeout.

These have been my best works yet.

But will it be enough?

Have I set the target too perilously high?

I’d do anything to break your cycle of self-torment.

Well, almost anything.

I couldn’t compromise myself even if I wanted to.

Not anymore.

Too much is set in motion.

THC & Caffeine & Nicotine & Alcohol & Adderall.

I can write on anything.

It doesn’t matter anymore.

I’m…