Excerpt from Composition of a Woman: Raven – Christine Ray

Thank you Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
It starts as tightness
tingling
across bare shoulder blades
becomes an itch
I can’t quite reach
stretch my spine sinuous
slow
vertebrae by vertebrae
long for a shot of whiskey
or three
liquid gold disinhibition I can blame
for the reckless choice
I am about to make
I finally let go
tightly coiled control
gasp with relief
as I finally unleash the darkness
onyx feathers rip
sharp and true through the flesh of my back
talons shoot from fingertips
toes
bones burned hollow
by demon fire dwelling in my belly
exquisite pain of rebirth
brings me briefly to my knees
I arise something new
wipe the blood from my mouth
spread fledgling wings
and with the lift of the north wind
I claim the night sky
mine
Composition of a Woman will be released by Sudden Denouement Publishing on Tuesday, July 31st. It will be available on Amazon.com, Amazon Canada…
View original post 50 more words