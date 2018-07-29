Excerpt from I Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A Girl: Designer Drugs-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I knew the dealer

and we chuckled a few times,

he being street and me

being neater than the rest.

I knew them once too;

back when their mamas

fucked all the daddies

and I was too much

like my mother.

I knew them, the slink

and the oils of them

spread out for the gang

banging the doors

down after the nanny

cashed her cheque

and flew home to Mexico.

He took that ten-cent

off the dollar blow

and he cut it

with bleach that burned

the high class right

out of society,

and he funnelled it too;

into dollar store bags,

variety store bags, stamped

with pink lips and diamonds,

and he cranked that shit

up 499% and we laughed

and laughed and said a toast

to those designer bitches

as we slammed

drinks on their dimes

while they bled

from the eyes

in the center of the…