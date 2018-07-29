Excerpt from Machiavelli’s Backyard- Poetry: Buy, Sell, or Hold/David Lohrey

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I sent my new poem to an old friend who replied:

“I know nothing of poetry.”

Another said about the same. “I don’t read the stuff.

Sorry.” It got me to thinking.

Had I sent in a stock tip, they would have rewarded me.

I might have received a bottle of Chablis, maybe even a good one,

had I sent in trading data on Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange.

Who would have said, “I’m not into making money.”?

But one comes to learn an awful truth about one’s friends.

Not just their indifference; that’s painful enough.

No. It’s that for them poetry is something akin to masturbation.

They don’t want to hear about it. It’s an embarrassment.

My friends are always buying or selling. If I had produced a tomato,

I’d have been advised to set up a stand on the sidewalk.

The price of tomatoes is high…