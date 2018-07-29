One Day in the Summer – Jonathan O’Farrell

Poetry Leave a comment

Jonathan O’Farrell on Sudden Denouement

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

One day

 in the summer

I knew it would come.

The heat, the season,

the roses,

 all the parts thereof

and what joys,

what joys are displayed?

But when that time comes,

as surely those blooms unfurl

I ask those questions.

How do I even begin, or end this,

 to feel sufficiently

 the beautiful now, of it.

This day, it is aways othering,

 not my now.

I gave by my hands,

that were indeed loved.

An intended severance,

those acute cuts

 of kindness.

Then a parting gift,

 pressed firmly against my lips,

for a future uncaged.

Goes then, shown gathering

 also so many, seashells,

new memories,

on that sultry, salty, foreshore.

No wild breakers,

yet, there beside

many days may remain

to us, also roses.

“I guess you might describe me as a semi-nomad, at the moment . . . and in the moment, I might change. I am transitioning…

View original post 36 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s