One Day in the Summer – Jonathan O’Farrell

One day
in the summer
I knew it would come.
The heat, the season,
the roses,
all the parts thereof
and what joys,
what joys are displayed?
But when that time comes,
as surely those blooms unfurl
I ask those questions.
How do I even begin, or end this,
to feel sufficiently
the beautiful now, of it.
This day, it is aways othering,
not my now.
I gave by my hands,
that were indeed loved.
An intended severance,
those acute cuts
of kindness.
Then a parting gift,
pressed firmly against my lips,
for a future uncaged.
Goes then, shown gathering
also so many, seashells,
new memories,
on that sultry, salty, foreshore.
No wild breakers,
yet, there beside
many days may remain
to us, also roses.
