Brought to her knees

By the pain in her head

in her body

The weight of her world

pinning her to the ground

leaving her feeling flattened as if

she were a wildflower

pressed within the pages

of a heavy book

She considered simply

baring her naked throat in submission

to the wolves with their yellow eyes

growling in a circle around her

Let them finally have their way

with her

