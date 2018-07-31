Composition of a Woman Now Available

My first book of poetry and prose, Composition of a Woman, has been officially released by Sudden Denouement Publishing!

Nicole Lyons, The Lithium Chronicles: “Christine Ray’s debut poetry collection ‘Composition of a Woman’ is an extraordinary glimpse into the essence of what it takes to make, and sometimes simultaneously break, a woman as strikingly powerful as she is beautiful. Christine Ray brilliantly split Composition into five thoughtful sections that work together beautifully to deliver the maximum impact of each poem while taking the reader deeper into a stunning journey of the mind, the body, the very soul of this person. In Composition, Christine Ray reveals so much of what we try to hide, and she does so while dancing between ruthlessly beautiful and heartbreakingly painful. ”

You can find Composition of a Woman at Amazon.com, Amazon Canada, Amazon Australia, Amazon Europe ( Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.de, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, and Amazon.es,) other major book retailers.

Signed copies are available through the Sudden Denouement Etsy Store.