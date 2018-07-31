Excerpt from Composition of a Woman

“I implore women of all ages to read Christine E. Ray’s Composition of a Woman; it will leave you feeling a wave of relief, as though at last there is someone out there that has walked many miles in your shoes and truly understands.”

Justine Reyes for Readers’ Favorite

Composition of a Woman is now available at Amazon.com, Amazon Canada, Amazon Australia, Amazon Europe ( Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.de, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, and Amazon.es,) as well as other major retailers. Signed copies are available in the Sudden Denouement Etsy Store.