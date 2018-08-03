Hiroshima Hentai- Henna Sjöblom/Murder Tramp Birthday

Henna Sjöblom scorches the earth on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
It’s tasteless, you said
erasing my search history.
I said I’ll do whatever it takes
to end this war.
Physically impossible?
Well honey,
that’s what they said about the atomic bomb.
I dream of a girl on a meadow
her face melting into purple wax
and cherries and brain-matter, meringue on top.
Shame breeds desperation breeds loosened morals and
Little Boys
causing trouble.
Basking in the afterglow,
I wipe the radiation from my face.
Through the walls of the shelter,
I still hear them scream
wishing for a white-hot impact,
waiting for their time to burn.
Henna Sjöblom, the goth girl next-door. Aspiring author. Monstrophile. Horror enthusiast. She writes to cope with mental illness and everyday experiences. Find her at Murder Tramp Birthday