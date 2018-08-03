Hiroshima Hentai- Henna Sjöblom/Murder Tramp Birthday

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

It’s tasteless, you said

erasing my search history.

I said I’ll do whatever it takes

to end this war.

Physically impossible?

Well honey,

that’s what they said about the atomic bomb.

I dream of a girl on a meadow

her face melting into purple wax

and cherries and brain-matter, meringue on top.

Shame breeds desperation breeds loosened morals and

Little Boys

causing trouble.

Basking in the afterglow,

I wipe the radiation from my face.

Through the walls of the shelter,

I still hear them scream

wishing for a white-hot impact,

waiting for their time to burn.

Henna Sjöblom, the goth girl next-door. Aspiring author. Monstrophile. Horror enthusiast. She writes to cope with mental illness and everyday experiences. Find her at