Review of Anthology Volume 1, Sudden Denouement

My Screaming Twenties

The first volume from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective holds its own as an anthology in the poetry publishing world. It is not an imitation of one you would expect to find in traditional publishing, such as the annual Forward Book of Poetry or a collection of classics from Penguin. This volume stands firmly alongside these. In fact, the craft behind the voices and their cohesion overshadows what I always considered an anthology to be. This debut is better, it is different, it is divergent.

In many anthologies you hear many voices but only once. Volume 1 from Sudden Denouement blesses you with 29 voices from around the world, more than once and on a range of different themes. Despite all writing prose, I know S.K. Nicholas, from Jimmi Campkin, from Daffni Gingerich. Sometimes I would hear David Lohrey and Sarah Doughty more than once in…