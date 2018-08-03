Self Addressed Stamp Envelope-Erich Michaels

Erich Michaels predicts the future on Sudden Denouement
There are paths I walked in my youth
Enough times you might still see me there
A needle stuck in a groove
This is my life [tick]
This is my life [tick]
This is my life [tick]
Stop and tell me my future
Stay and read my leaves
Tell me that despite
My widdershin path
That I’ll be all right
If I don’t believe you…make me
I wrote a letter to that young wanderer
Using my address from that time
Across the top: Erich Michaels (adolescent)
In it I said:
Yes…she will break your heart, but…
Enjoy the ride
Also, don’t block out her name
She deserves better than that
That tattoo will be a regret
Not just because it’s needle and thread
Bottle of India ink, prison-chic
But because it doesn’t represent you
Have a little more fun in college
Yes, grades are important
But, so are friends
You’ll…
