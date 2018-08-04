A Recovery Letter

My Screaming Twenties

Dear You,

I am writing this for the both of us. Not because I am not yet on the other side of the darkness but because there is no other side or quick fix. Your recovery is a journey. The light we look for; for clarity, purpose and lost motivation is not switch operated. Think of it more as a candle to maintain. Sometimes the wick is just smoking, burnt out. Sometimes it gutters in the wind and sometimes it burns full bodied and strong, for hours and days. In whatever state, the hard work does not end. Nor should it, we are worth it. It is the easiest and hardest choice to stay in bed all day or isolated in some way. It is just as easy and hard to say the words ‘I will be okay.’ Just as easy and hard as taking deep breaths or being honest…