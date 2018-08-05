Split Infinities- Christine Ray

Blood Into Ink

I fight so hard

against the sign

the good citizens insist

should hang outside

my door

scratching at the

carved letters

until nails

are torn

fingers

bleed

letters ‘B’ and ‘i’

stained a deep

rusty red

that no amount of

scrubbing will remove

I have accepted

more bitter pills

than this. . .

and yet I long

for a reversal of

polarities

my split

queendom

to be reunited

to once again

feel whole

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Image courtesy Agata Stoinska (Pinterest)