Reminiscence-Ashley Jane

We spend our days

hanging on to old moments

deep within the heart,

trespassing through bookstores and bars,

storing memories between dusty pages

as we sip on sorrow,

burying our lament in the fiery burn

We spend our nights barely breathing,

listening to sad songs,

caught up in the dark turbulence

of moontides and madness,

drawing dreams within the smoke,

trading secrets with ghosts,

looking for purpose to calm the chaos inside

Ashley Jane is an indie author from Alabama. She is a former Inmate Substance Abuse Counselor with research published in Crime and Delinquency magazine. Currently, she moves between consulting, editing and working with computers. She has always been an avid reader, though lately it’s mostly poetry books and psychological studies. She lives with her husband and their one child, a rescue cat named Shadow Monkey. She recently released her debut poetry book, Love, Lies and Lullabies, and she is currently hard at work on the follow up book.

