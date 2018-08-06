Reminiscence-Ashley Jane

Friends of Brave and Reckless One comment

We spend our days
hanging on to old moments
deep within the heart,
trespassing through bookstores and bars,
storing memories between dusty pages
as we sip on sorrow,
burying our lament in the fiery burn

We spend our nights barely breathing,
listening to sad songs,
caught up in the dark turbulence
of moontides and madness,
drawing dreams within the smoke,
trading secrets with ghosts,
looking for purpose to calm the chaos inside

Ashley Jane is an indie author from Alabama. She is a former Inmate Substance Abuse Counselor with research published in Crime and Delinquency magazine. Currently, she moves between consulting, editing and working with computers. She has always been an avid reader, though lately it’s mostly poetry books and psychological studies. She lives with her husband and their one child, a rescue cat named Shadow Monkey. She recently released her debut poetry book, Love, Lies and Lullabies, and she is currently hard at work on the follow up book.

Love, Lies and Lullabies now available on Amazon

Twitter: @Breathwords
Instagram: @Breath_words_
Vero: @breathwords
Tumblr: @breathwords
Facebook: @breathwords
Website: breathwords.com

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s