Someone Told Me I Was Queen- Kindra M. Austin

Someone told me I was Queen of _____

So I hit the pavement with

nothing but the

shoes on my feet and

two middle fingers.

I followed black wings and

learned how to prey.

I communed with rivers and

willows and

winds of change.

I defied a mountain and

slept at its summit.

I made the day blush and

trained the night to genuflect.

I returned home,

not Queen of fucking Nothing;

I returned

Commander of My Heart.

Kindra M. Austin is an indie author (her books can be found here, a founding member of Indie Blu(e), and a writer/managing editor at Sudden Denouement, Blood Into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. A Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan, she likes craft beer, and…