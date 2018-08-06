Someone Told Me I Was Queen- Kindra M. Austin

Someone told me I was Queen of _____
So I hit the pavement with
nothing but the
shoes on my feet and
two middle fingers.

I followed black wings and
learned how to prey.
I communed with rivers and
willows and  
winds of change.
I defied a mountain and
slept at its summit.
I made the day blush and
trained the night to genuflect.

Someone told me I was Queen of _____
So I hit the pavement with
nothing but the
shoes on my feet and
two middle fingers.

I returned home,
not Queen of fucking Nothing;
I returned
Commander of My Heart.   

