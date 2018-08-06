Someone Told Me I Was Queen- Kindra M. Austin

Bow down to Kindra Austin on Sudden Denouement!
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Someone told me I was Queen of _____
So I hit the pavement with
nothing but the
shoes on my feet and
two middle fingers.
I followed black wings and
learned how to prey.
I communed with rivers and
willows and
winds of change.
I defied a mountain and
slept at its summit.
I made the day blush and
trained the night to genuflect.
Someone told me I was Queen of _____
So I hit the pavement with
nothing but the
shoes on my feet and
two middle fingers.
I returned home,
not Queen of fucking Nothing;
I returned
Commander of My Heart.
Kindra M. Austin is an indie author (her books can be found here, a founding member of Indie Blu(e), and a writer/managing editor at Sudden Denouement, Blood Into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. A Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan, she likes craft beer, and…
