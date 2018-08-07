Anthology Tuesday: Kaleidoscope – Christine E Ray

FVR Publishing

We came together

broke apart

glass fragments tossed

in a kaleidoscope

tumbling into each other

beautiful

trembling

symmetrical patterns

captured briefly in the mirror

before the spin of the wheel

pulled us apart

leaving our jewel tone edges

aching from separation

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

