Anthology Tuesday: Kaleidoscope – Christine E Ray

Kaleidoscope

We came together
broke apart
glass fragments tossed
in a kaleidoscope
tumbling into each other
beautiful
trembling
symmetrical patterns
captured briefly in the mirror
before the spin of the wheel
pulled us apart
leaving our  jewel tone edges
aching from separation

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

