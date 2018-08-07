Anthology Tuesday: Kaleidoscope – Christine E Ray

Thank you FVR Publishing!
We came together
broke apart
glass fragments tossed
in a kaleidoscope
tumbling into each other
beautiful
trembling
symmetrical patterns
captured briefly in the mirror
before the spin of the wheel
pulled us apart
leaving our jewel tone edges
aching from separation
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Composition of a Woman is currently available on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca (Canada) and Amazon Europe ( Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.de, Amazon.fr,Amazon.it, and Amazon.es.)
Signed copies of Composition of a Woman are also available on the Sudden Denouement Etsy site.