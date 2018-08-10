my image splinters
in the mirror
as distance grows
between surface smooth
and inner truth
where sharp rocks
agitate in the acid bath
of my gut
my legs
now a pale canvas
for phantom
scratches and bruises
left by the coarse tree branch
they dangle from
as I sit sentinel
over the abyss
jaw locked tight
saying nothing
of what is everything
and everything
that is nothing
madness whispers
fervent novenas
in my ear
traces fire
upon my skin
reminding me of
the exhilarating beauty
of flight
those perfect crystal clear
moments
before the fall
