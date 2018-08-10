my image splinters

in the mirror

as distance grows

between surface smooth

and inner truth

where sharp rocks

agitate in the acid bath

of my gut

my legs

now a pale canvas

for phantom

scratches and bruises

left by the coarse tree branch

they dangle from

as I sit sentinel

over the abyss

jaw locked tight

saying nothing

of what is everything

and everything

that is nothing

madness whispers

fervent novenas

in my ear

traces fire

upon my skin

reminding me of

the exhilarating beauty

of flight

those perfect crystal clear

moments

before the fall

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved