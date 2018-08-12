Bereft- 1WiseWoman and Sarah Doughty

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I’m parched

A pariah

Desolate

Dehydrated by lack

Of human touch

No matter how surrounded I am by all the warm bodies, I’m bereft. Longing to be held. To be seen. To be touched. By you. But, here I stand, desperate for a drink of contact with no drop in sight.

Drowning in dry desert sand

Tethered by rope

Stretched taught with hope

That it may snap

Sending me into your orbit

A melancholy mirage

Coughing through every grain that falls into my mouth, I gasp for air, hoping against hope that I’ll find you in the dark. This rope — my hope is all that’s left of me, I hold on as hard as I can. With my life.

Not meant to be marooned

Amongst the masses

A single star pulsates

Through callused hands

Resonating with echoes

Of my name

With the beacon as my guide, I pull my…