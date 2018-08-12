Bereft- 1WiseWoman and Sarah Doughty

1WiseWoman and Sarah Doughty duet on Sudden Denouement
I’m parched
A pariah
Desolate
Dehydrated by lack
Of human touch
No matter how surrounded I am by all the warm bodies, I’m bereft. Longing to be held. To be seen. To be touched. By you. But, here I stand, desperate for a drink of contact with no drop in sight.
Drowning in dry desert sand
Tethered by rope
Stretched taught with hope
That it may snap
Sending me into your orbit
A melancholy mirage
Coughing through every grain that falls into my mouth, I gasp for air, hoping against hope that I’ll find you in the dark. This rope — my hope is all that’s left of me, I hold on as hard as I can. With my life.
Not meant to be marooned
Amongst the masses
A single star pulsates
Through callused hands
Resonating with echoes
Of my name
With the beacon as my guide, I pull my…
